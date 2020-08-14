Strollers, bike helmets recalled due to injury risk

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Thousands of strollers are being recalled because the handlebar can detatch, posing an injury risk to children.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) reports that the Thule Sleek Strollers were sold in black, gray, light gray, navy blue and red with a silver or black frame.

Thule has received one report of the handlebar detatching, though no injuries have been reported.

Parents are urged to immediately stop using the strollers and contact Thule Group to return it or to receive a free replacement stroller frame.

Active Brands is recalling approximately 300 bicycle helmets because they do not comply with the CPSC’s safety standards.

The CPSC reports that the Sweet Protection brand Ripper Jr., Ripper MIPS Jr. and Ripper MIPS bicycle helmets pose the risk of a head injury.

No injuries have been reported in connection to this recall.

Anyone who purchased one of the recalled helmets is urged to stop using it and to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Thousands of blowers sold at Home Depot and Lowe’s stores nationwide are being recalled because they pose a fire hazard.

The CPSC reports that the utility outlet on the side of the Interex blowers are not protected by a circuit breaker, meaning if the outlet becomes overloaded or short-circuited, it could catch fire.

There have been no reports of the blowers catching fire in connection with this recall.

Anyone who purchased one of the recalled blowers is urged to stop using it and to contact Intertex for a free repair, which will include a free cord set adapter with an integrated circuit breaker.