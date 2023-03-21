EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Mockingbird is expanding its stroller recall from November to include more than 25,000 of its single strollers, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

According to the CPSC, the frames on the stroller can crack, which could cause children to fall out.

The company has received 13 reports of cracked frames on the single stroller. No injuries were reported.

The recall expansion includes lot numbers 23174, 23175, and between 18322 and 22278.

Nearly 150,000 double strollers are included in the original recall.

Consumers should immediately stop using the product and contact Mockingbird to receive a free repair kit.