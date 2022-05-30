(WPRI) — The Food and Drug Administration is investigating a hepatitis A outbreak that may be linked to fresh strawberries.

“Consumers, restaurants, and retailers should not sell, serve, or eat any fresh organic strawberries branded as FreshKampo or HEB if purchased between March 5, 2022, and April 25, 2022,” the FDA wrote in a statement.

The FDA said the potentially affected strawberries had been sold nationwide in at least nine popular grocery chains: Aldi, HEB, Kroger, SafewaySprouts Farmers Market, Trader Joe’s, Walmart, Weis Markets, and WinCo Foods.

They were likely sold between March 5 and April 25 so the FDA is warning anyone who may have frozen them not to eat them.

Seventeen cases of hepatitis A have been reported in California, Minnesota, and North Carolina. The infection has put 12 people in the hospital so far.

The highly contagious virus can cause fever, nausea, stomach pain, and fatigue.

If you are unsure of what brand you purchased, when you purchased your strawberries, or where you purchased them from prior to freezing them, the FDA says the strawberries should be thrown away.

The FDA says if you have eaten the recalled strawberries in the last two weeks and have not been vaccinated against hepatitis A, you should immediately speak to a doctor.