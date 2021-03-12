Stools recalled because seat could break off base

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Counter and bar stools are being recalled because of the potential for the seat breaking off the base, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Hillsdale Furniture is recalling Jennings Counter and Bar Stools with date codes between August 2020 and Jan. 6, 2021, which were sold nationwide.

There have been 21 reports of stool seats either breaking off their bases or having loose welding, according to the firm.

No injuries have been reported to date.

Consumers are told to immediately stop using the stools and contact Hillsdale Furniture at (800) 368-0999 or recall@hillsdalefurniture.com for a free repair kit.

