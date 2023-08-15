Photos of Stonewall Kitchen Peanut Butter Maltballs (6oz.) provided by U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Maine-based Stonewall Kitchen is recalling a limited amount of its Peanut Butter Maltballs after a store staff member discovered the candy contained undeclared soy, wheat and peanuts, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The FDA said the 6-ounce packages of Peanut Butter Maltballs were sold in Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Connecticut.

The candy was packaged in clear, plastic bags with a white Stonewall Kitchen label, which bears the following:

UPC : 7 1138131608 5

: 7 1138131608 5 Item #: 553646

The Peanut Butter Maltballs also have a “best by” date of Dec. 31, 2024.

Anyone who purchased the product, especially those with soy, wheat or peanut allergies, are urged not to consume the candy and to instead return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

To date, Stonewall Kitchen has not received any complaints or reports of adverse reactions.

For more information, contact Stonewall Kitchen by calling 1-800-826-1735 or emailing guestservices@stonewallkitchen.com.