Steering wheel part can shatter on Mazdas if air bags deploy

Recalls And Warnings

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Mazda Recall_354776

FILE – This Feb. 14, 2013, file photo, shows the Mazda logo on a sign at the 2013 Pittsburgh Auto Show, in Pittsburgh. Mazda recalled Thursday, Sept. 8, 2016, cars and SUVs worldwide because the rear hatches can fall on people and injure them. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

DETROIT (AP) — Mazda is recalling nearly 261,000 older small cars in the U.S. because a plastic emblem on the steering wheel can shatter if the air bags are inflated, causing injuries.

The recall covers certain Mazda 3 cars from the 2004 through 2007 model years.

Mazda says in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that the emblem can shatter and send plastic fragments into the vehicles.

The company says in documents that it has 10 reports of injuries outside the U.S.

Also, two lawsuits have been filed in the U.S. alleging injuries. Dealers will replace the air bag module cover. Owners will be notified starting Aug. 28.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Coronavirus: Complete Coverage

More Coronavirus

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 7/2/2021: Pastor Christopher Abhulime

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams