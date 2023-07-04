EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — More than 36,000 steam humidifiers sold between 2010 and 2015 have been recalled because they pose a fire hazard.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the recalled humidifiers have a “specific type of electrode wire with a ‘D’ shaped connector” that can loosen, causing it to arc and/or overheat.

To date, the manufacturer has received 103 reports of the humidifiers overheating, including 10 that caused more than $10 million worth of fire and smoke damage in total, the CPSC said.

The following models are affected:

AprilAire® 800, 801, 865, 866

Carrier® HUMXXSTM3034

Bryant® HUMXXSTM3034

York® S1-STEAM 8000T01

Coleman® S1-STEAM 8000T01

Luxaire® S1-STEAM 8000T01

They were sold at HVAC contractors nationwide and online for between $2,000 and $3,500, according to the CPSC.

Consumers are urged to shut off the recalled humidifiers and contact Research Products at 888-742-2401 or on its website to receive a free electrode wire repair kit and help finding a contractor to install it at no cost.