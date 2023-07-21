PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — CAVA has recalled a single lot of spicy hummus due to a labeling error that could pose a serious risk to people with a sesame allergy.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the company was notified that packing lids for spicy labneh (which don’t list sesame as an ingredient) were inadvertently put on containers of the hummus, which contains sesame.

The affected products were distributed to retailers nationwide including Whole Foods, Giant Foods and MOM’s Organic Market, the FDA said. The 8-ounce plastic tubs have UPC 89832800227, lot #MD023804 and a best-by date of Aug. 19, 2023.

The FDA said there have been no reports of illnesses to date.

Consumers are advised to return the recalled hummus to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Anyone with questions can contact CAVA through its website or at recallmanagement@cava.com.

Photos: FDA