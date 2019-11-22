Live Now
Speakers recalled because they can explode if overcharged

Recalls And Warnings

Courtesy of CPSC

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Thousands of speakers are being recalled because they can explode when overcharged.

Grace Digital is recalling more than 88,000 ECOXGEAR EcoBoulder Speakers because the speaker’s battery can burst and fragment when overcharged, posing an injury risk, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

Courtesy of CPSC

ECOXGEAR has received five reports of the batteries exploding, including two incidents causing damage to property in the surrounding area. No injuries have been reported.

The Bluetooth speakers come in five different colors:

  • GDI-EXBM900 (orange), UPC code: 819127010331
  • GDI-EXBM901 (black), UPC code: 819127010348
  • GDI-EXBM904 (yellow), UPC code: 819127011796
  • GDI-EXBM907 (red), UPC code: 819127011802
  • GDI-EXBM913  (blue), UPC code: 819127011819

The model number GDI-EXBM900 series is labeled on the inside door of the speaker’s storage compartment.

Anyone who owns one of these speakers should immediately stop using or charging it and contact ECOXGEAR for a free battery replacement kit.

ECOXGEAR: Submit a request »

