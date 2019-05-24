Speakers made at RI company recalled due to explosion hazard

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Rhode Island company is recalling more than 40,000 portable speakers because they pose an explosion hazard.

According to the Consumer Product and Safety Commission (CPSC) , Hydrogen gas can leak from the portable speaker battery while charging which could cause the speaker to burst.

The recall involves Sport Express, Cornerstone, Cornerstone Glow and Keystone ION Audio portable speakers.

Cornerstone/Cornerstone Glow with a UPC number of 0812715018078, 0812715018528, 0812715019976 or 0812715019969

Keystone with a UPC number of 0812715018139

Sport Express with a UPC number of 0812715010911

The company, based out of Cumberland, has received five reports of speakers exploding, including four incidents resulting in property damage. No injuries have been reported.

The Sport Express speakers were sold exclusively at Best Buy from June 2018 through May 2019 for about $70. Cornerstone, Cornerstone Glow and Keystone speakers were sold at various electronics stores nationwide and online from March 2016 through March 2019. Cornerstone and Cornerstone Glow speakers were sold for about $100 and the Keystone speakers were sold for about $200.

Consumers should immediately stop using the product and contact ION Audio for a refund in the form of a gift card.

Anyone with questions on the recall can contact ION Audio toll-free at 833-682-0371 from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online .

***

Knape & Vogt has recalled more than 70,000 office workstations due a malfunction that poses an injury hazard.

According to the CPSC , the desktop sit-stand office workstations gas cylinders can separate and forcefully discharge.

The company has received two reports of the gas cylinder separating from the workstation. In one case, the cylinder discharged from the workstation completely, resulting in damage to the drywall inside of an office.

The workstations were sold under several brand names, including Adas Elevo Sit-to-Stand Desktop, K&A Manufacturing Helium Surface, 3M Precision Standing Desk, Inscape Rockit, Neutral Posture Ergonomics StandUp X1, Workrite Ergonomics Solace Desktop, Volante and IMOVR Ziplift. Affected lot numbers contain the last three letters “VOL.”

The workstations were sold nationwide and online at eBay.com, Amazon.com, Staples.com, imovr.com, ergodirect.com, hafele.com, ergonomicaccessories.com, ergoexperts.com and officeanything.com from October 2016 through February 2019 for between $350 and $560.