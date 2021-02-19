Snow throwers recalled due to amputation risk

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Thousands of snow throwers are being recalled because they pose an amputation risk, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

Courtesy: CPSC

The CPSC reports that the auger on the “Toro Power Max 826 OHAE Snowthrower” can fail to disengage when the control lever is released.

Toro has received five reports of the auger failing to disengage, though no reports of injuries.

The recalled snow throwers have a model number of 37802. Toro has listed the affected snow throwers’ serial numbers on its website.

The snow throwers were sold at Ace Hardware and Home Depot stores nationwide between November 2020 and January 2021.

Anyone who purchased one of the recalled snow throwers is urged to contact Toro at (833) 254-8856 or visit the company’s website to schedule a free repair.

Approximately 99,000 accent tables are being recalled because of an electrical issue with their USB charging ports, according to the CPSC.

The CPSC reports that the “J Hunt Home” and “J Hunt and Co.” table’s charging ports could potentially shock the user. No injuries have been reported.

The tables were sold in a variety of sizes, colors and styles. All of the recalled tables have receptacles for DC and AC electricity and for USB charging pins.

Jimco Lamps has listed all of the recalled tables’ item numbers on its website. The tables were sold at various home furnishing stores such as HomeGoods, Marshalls and TJ Maxx between May 2019 and December 2020.

Anyone who purchased one of the recalled tables is urged to stop using it and to contact Jimco Lamps by phone at (833) 659-0753 or via email at recall@nbg-home.com for a refund or replacement.

Courtesy: CPSC

Courtesy: CPSC

Courtesy: CPSC

Thousands of electric smokers are being recalled because the wiring or heating element inside them is defective, according to the CPSC.

The CPSC reports that the defected “Presto Indoor Electric Smokers” may pose a shock hazard. National Presto has received five reports of the smokers tripping outlets or circuit breakers, though no injuries have been reported.

The recall involves smokers that bear a model number of 0601304 or 0601405 and have a UPC code of 075741060149 or 075741060132.

The recalled smokers were sold in camouflage and black finishes at various home appliance stores and online.

Anyone who purchased one of the recalled smokers is urged to stop using it and to contact National Presto by phone at (833) 909-1524 or fill out a form on the company’s website for a full refund.