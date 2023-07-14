EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Nearly 3,000 snow blowers are being recalled because they pose an injury risk, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The CPSC said Husqvarna’s Residential 300 Series Snow Blowers can unexpectedly go into drive mode.

Husqvarna has received 22 reports of the snow blowers going into drive mode unprompted, though no one has been injured.

Anyone who purchased one of the recalled snow blowers is urged to stop using it and contact Husqvarna for a free repair.