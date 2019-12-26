Snack packs recalled in connection to nationwide Listeria outbreak

Closings & Delays
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Snack packs containing hard-boiled eggs are being recalled in connection to a widespread food poisoning outbreak.

Out of an abundance of caution, Reichel Foods Inc. is recalling Pro2Snax packs that contain hard-boiled eggs, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Reichel Foods said the hard-boiled eggs in the snack packs were supplied by Almark Foods, which is currently under investigation for a Listeria outbreak.

The voluntary recall involves the following products, which were sold nationwide:

  • Pro2Snax To The Max Granny Apples/Hard-Boiled Egg/Cheddar/Cashew & Crasin: UPC 649632001490
  • Pro2Snax To The Max Gala Apples/Hard-Boiled Egg/White Cheddar/Almond & Crasin: UPC 649632001483

