Smoothie kits recalled due to potential listeria contamination

Recalls And Warnings

Photos courtesy of Blendtopia

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Five different Blendtopia smoothie kits are being recalled because they may be contaminated with listeria, the Rhode Island Department of Health announced Wednesday.

The products recalled include 7-ounce cases of “Glow,” “Detox,” “Energy,” “Immunity” and “Strength” superfood smoothie kits. No other Blendtopia brand products were affected.

“Food safety is our highest priority, and we’re committed to assuring consumers can have full confidence in our products,” Blendtopia founder Tiffany Taylor said.

The affected products have a best-if-used-by date of either July 2021, October 2021 or November 2021 and were distributed nationwide, including at select retailers in Rhode Island.

The potential contamination was discovered during routine quality control testing, according to the health department. No illnesses connected to the recalled products have been reported to date.

Anyone who bought the affected products is asked not to consume them and return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

