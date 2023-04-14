EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Thousands of lithium-ion battery back-ups for water monitors are being recalled because they can overheat, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The recall involves the Flo Smart Water Monitor Lithium-Ion Battery Back-Ups. The battery back-ups are an optional add-on accessory purchased separately from the water monitors themselves.

There have been three reports of the battery packs overheating and catching fire, including one involving minor property damage. No injuries have been reported.

The back-up battery packs were sold at hardware stores nationwide and on Amazon.

Anyone who purchased one of the recalled battery packs is urged to immediately unplug it and contact Moen for instructions on how to properly disable and dispose of it.