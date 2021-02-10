Shelving units recalled because they may not support listed weight load

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — More than two million shelving units have been recalled because they can fail to support the 800-pound weight load that’s listed on the packaging, posing a risk of injury.

The recall involves Edsal 5-Tier Muscle Rack Heavy Duty Steel Shelving Units, which were sold by several online retailers from January 2015 through September 2020, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The CPSC says the company has received seven reports of the shelves bending or breaking while holding heavy items, including one in which a person suffered a broken toe.

Consumers should stop using the shelving units and contact Edsal Manufacturing at (833) 232-5287 to receive a full refund.