EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Generac is recalling 64,000 of its portable generators because they can catch fire, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The CPSC said the portable generators’ tank can fail to vent properly from the rollover valve, which can cause the gas tank to build up excess pressure and expel fuel when opened.

Generac has received 27 reports of generators overheating and pressurizing or expelling fuel when opened, three of which involved severe burn injuries.

The recall involves the two following unit types: GP15000E and GP17500E. The impacted model numbers are listed here.

Anyone who has purchased one of the recalled portable generators is urged to stop using it and to contact Generac for a free repair kit.