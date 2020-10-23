Scooters, lounge chairs recalled for fall hazards

(WPRI) — A line of lounge chairs from Bed Bath and Beyond and a scooter-skateboard combination both have the potential for a fall hazard, according to new recalls from the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The SALT brand lounge chairs, in grey or black, have a locking mechanism on the chair frame that can disengage and pose a fall hazard, the CPSC reported. Out of about 10,000 sold in the U.S. and 330 sold in Canada, there have been 19 reports of chairs breaking, with a few minor injuries reported.

The chairs were sold from April through August of this year for about $40.

Consumers are told to stop using the SALT lounge chairs and return them to Bed Bath and Beyond for a full refund, or merchandise credit if the purchase price isn’t clear.

Jakks Pacific, the maker of Morfboard Skate and Scoot Combo scooters, says the “Y” handlebar joint can break and a child can fall. There have been 18 reports of the handlebars breaking, including one child that fell and got a bloody nose.

162,300 scooters were sold at multiple big box stores and online between February 2018 and August 2020 for about $100.

Parents should take the scooters away from children and contact Jakks Pacific to receive a free replacement “T” handlebar.

The company has a page on their website, jakks.com, to check if your scooter is affected by the recall.

