Scooters, lounge chairs recalled for fall hazards

(WPRI) — A line of lounge chairs from Bed Bath and Beyond and a scooter-skateboard combination both have the potential for a fall hazard, according to new recalls from the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The SALT brand lounge chairs, in grey or black, have a locking mechanism on the chair frame that can disengage and pose a fall hazard, the CPSC reported. Out of about 10,000 sold in the U.S. and 330 sold in Canada, there have been 19 reports of chairs breaking, with a few minor injuries reported.

The chairs were sold from April through August of this year for about $40.

Consumers are told to stop using the SALT lounge chairs and return them to Bed Bath and Beyond for a full refund, or merchandise credit if the purchase price isn’t clear.

Courtesy of CPSC

Courtesy of CPSC

Jakks Pacific, the maker of Morfboard Skate and Scoot Combo scooters, says the “Y” handlebar joint can break and a child can fall. There have been 18 reports of the handlebars breaking, including one child that fell and got a bloody nose.

162,300 scooters were sold at multiple big box stores and online between February 2018 and August 2020 for about $100.

Parents should take the scooters away from children and contact Jakks Pacific to receive a free replacement “T” handlebar.

The company has a page on their website, jakks.com, to check if your scooter is affected by the recall.