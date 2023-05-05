PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — lēf Farms is recalling its “Spice” salad mix because it may be contaminated with E.coli, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The affected salad mixes were sold in 4-ounce plastic containers at retailers in Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island and Vermont.

The New Hampshire produce wholesaler issued the recall after a single container of Spice Packaged Salad Greens tested positive for E.coli. No other lēf Farms products are impacted by this recall.

The recalled salad mixes have the following printed on a label on the bottom of the container:

“Best by” date: 5/5/23

5/5/23 Lot number: SP10723- 1RGH1

SP10723- 1RGH1 UPC: 8 50439 00709 1

No illnesses have been reported to date.

lēf Farms said it is proactively testing all of the produce grown in its New Hampshire greenhouse for E.coli prior to distribution.

Anyone who purchased the affected salad mix is urged not to eat it and return it to the place of purchase.