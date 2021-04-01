Sabra recalling classic hummus due to salmonella risk

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Sabra Dipping Company is recalling more than 2,000 cases of its classic hummus because it may be contaminated with salmonella.

The company said the recall impacts 10 oz. containers of the classic hummus with a “best buy” date of April 26. The recalled hummus containers also have UPC code “300067” printed on the label.

No other Sabra products are affected by the recall.

The hummus was distributed in 16 states, including Rhode Island. The contamination was discovered by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) during routine screening, which found salmonella present in a single tub of hummus.

Anyone who purchased the recalled hummus is urged not to eat it and to instead return it to the place of purchase for a full refund or fill out an online form to receive a replacement coupon.

