Rugs sold on Amazon recalled due to fire risk

Recalls And Warnings

by:

Posted: / Updated:
  • Pacapet Fluffy Pink Area Rug (Courtesy: CPSC)
  • YOH Super Soft Purple Rug (Courtesy: CPSC)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Two rugs sold exclusively on Amazon.com are being recalled because they can potentially catch fire, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CDC).

Both area rugs, imported from China by Suellen Roosevein and Pacapet, fail to meet the federal flammability standard, posing a fire hazard.

The pink rug, sold by Pacapet, and the purple rug, sold by YOH, were only available for purchase on Amazon.com.

No injuries have been reported in connection with either recall.

Anyone who purchased one of the recalled rugs is urged to return it for a full refund.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Coronavirus: Complete Coverage

More Coronavirus

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 8/6/2021: Gov. Dan McKee

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com