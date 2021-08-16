Rugs sold on Amazon recalled due to fire risk

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Two rugs sold exclusively on Amazon.com are being recalled because they can potentially catch fire, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CDC).

Both area rugs, imported from China by Suellen Roosevein and Pacapet, fail to meet the federal flammability standard, posing a fire hazard.

The pink rug, sold by Pacapet, and the purple rug, sold by YOH, were only available for purchase on Amazon.com.

No injuries have been reported in connection with either recall.

Anyone who purchased one of the recalled rugs is urged to return it for a full refund.