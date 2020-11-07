Romaine lettuce sold at Walmart may be contaminated with E.coli, health officials warn

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ The Rhode Island Department of Health is warning everyone not to eat Tanimura and Antle-brand romaine lettuce because it may be contaminated with E.coli.

The affected lettuce was sold at Walmart and other stores in both Rhode Island and Massachusetts, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The single heads of lettuce were packaged in zip-top clear plastic bags with a blue label and white lettering.

The Health Department said the contamination was discovered during a routine sampling collected in Michigan. An investigation later revealed is connected to two illnesses in the state.

The affected lettuce has a UPC number of 0-27918-20314-9 and a white sticker indicating it was packed in Salinas, California on October 15, 2020.

Anyone who purchased the affected lettuce is urged not to eat it and return it to the place of purchase.

