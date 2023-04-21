EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Thousands of pairs of rollerblades are being recalled because the brakes can fall off, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The CPSC said the brakes on the back of the rollerblades can crack or fall off, posing an instability and injury risk.

The recall involves Rollerblade USA’s Fury youth inline skates, which were sold in a number of sizes. The CPSC said the recall also includes the Fury brake support attachment.

There have been 11 reports of the brakes cracking or falling off. No injuries have been reported.

The rollerblades were sold at sporting goods stores nationwide and online.

Anyone who purchased a pair of the recalled rollerblades are urged to stop using them and to contact Rollerblade USA for a free brake replacement.