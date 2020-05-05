Ritz cracker sandwiches recalled due to packaging mix-up

Mondelēz Global LLC Conducts Voluntary Recall of Limited Quantity of RITZ Cheese Cracker Sandwiches Family Size Product in the U.S. Due to Undeclared Peanut on Outer Packaging (Photo courtesy: GlobalNewsWire.com)

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Ritz is recalling a limited number of its cheese-flavored cracker sandwich packs because they were mislabeled.

Mondelēz Global, which owns Ritz, said the outer packaging labels the sandwiches as cheese-flavored, however, the individually-wrapped 6-packs inside are actually peanut butter-flavored.

The company said there is an allergy advisory on the box that informs the customer it “may contain peanuts” and the individual packs themselves are correctly labeled.

In a statement, Mondelēz Global said no allergic reactions have been reported and the recall is a precaution.

The company said the recalled products include the Ritz cheese cracker sandwiches family size (21.6 oz. carton) with “best when used by” dates ranging from Sept. 18 to Oct. 2.

Anyone who purchased the product that has a family member with a peanut allergy should throw the cracker sandwiches away.