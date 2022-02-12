PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Royal Ice Cream Company, Inc. is expanding its recent recall to include all products manufactured at its Manchester, Conn. facility due to possible Listeria contamination, according to the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH).

The products were distributed in retail stores in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and other states under several brand names. They were packaged in pints, half gallons, sandwiches, and portion-control sizes.

All recalled products have a manufacturing plant number CT121 or CT#121 and are not past their expiration date. Effected products include the following:

Batch brand: pints, all flavors

Royal Ice Cream Brand: half gallons, pints, cakes, all specialties

Ronny Brook Ice Cream: all flavors, pints and three-gallon tubs

New Orleans Ice Cream: all flavors, pints and 2.5-gallon tubs

Maple Valley Ice Cream: all flavors, pints

Art Cream: all flavors, pints

Sweet Scoops Yogurt: all flavors, pints

Gelato Fiasco: all flavors, pints

Biggy Iggy’s Ice Cream Sandwiches

Munson Chip Wich ice cream sandwiches

Giffords Ice Cream: all flavors of ice cream sandwiches

Chewy Louie Ice Cream: ice cream sandwiches

Snow Wich Ice Cream Sandwich

Newport Creamery: Crazy Vanilla, Vanilla and Chocolate , Vanilla and Coffee, half gallons only

Health officials said there have been no reports of illness related to these products.

Anyone who purchased any of these products should either throw them away or return to the place of purchase.