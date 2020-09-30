RI health officials: Stay away from ‘Health is Wealth’ products

Above photos courtesy of the R.I. Department of Health.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is urging everyone to avoid purchasing sea moss juices, smoothies and gels from the Health is Wealth Nutrition Center because there have been processing, storage and control issues with the products.

Health is Wealth is a nutrition center located in Cranston that sells the following products, which are included in the investigation:

Health is Wealth Sea Moss Drink. This juice is sold in a variety of flavors including but not limited to Blackberry, Fruit Punch, Soursop Guanabana, Strawberry, Passion Fruit, Pineapple, Mango, Guava Guayaba, and Tamarind. These products are sold in 12oz and 16oz containers.

Health is Wealth Sea Moss Smoothie. This smoothie is sold in a variety of flavors including but not limited to Pina Coloda, Peanut Punch, Soursop/Guanabana, Cinnamon Vanilla, and Mango. These products are sold in 12oz and 16oz containers.

Health is Wealth Sea Moss Gel. This gel is sold in a variety of flavors including Sea Moss Bladderwrack Aloe Vera Gel, Sea Moss Bladderwrack Gel, and Sea Moss Gel. These products are sold in 16 oz containers.

Health is Wealth Sea Moss Protein Shakes. These shakes are sold in a variety of flavors including but not limited to Peanut and Cinnamon. These products are sold in 12oz and 16oz containers.

The Health Department is urging anyone who purchased one of the above products to discard them immediately.

Inadequate processing, state health officials said, can allow the survival of the toxin that causes Botulism, which can cause serious health complications.

There have been no illnesses reported in connection to the investigation so far.