Report: Education is key while purchasing toys for children

(WPRI) — While the number of dangerous toys being sold has reduced over the years, a recent report urges parents to remain cautious while buying gifts for their children this holiday season.

This year’s “Trouble in Toyland” report by the United States Public Interest Research Group said parents and children still need to be careful using balloons, toys that make loud noises, magnets and potential choking hazards.

The report also warned of toys containing toxic contaminants and “smart toys” which prompt cybersecurity concerns.

Max Ciarlone with the Massachusetts PIRG said education is key — for both consumers and manufacturers.

“I think the importance is education — making sure manufacturers are doing the right things, the right labels are on those toys and then parents are informed so they can make the best decisions for their children,” Ciarlone said.

Courtesy: “Trouble in Toyland” 2019 report

Experts say if a toy can drop through a toilet paper roll, it can be considered a choking hazard for children.

“We just want to make sure that every toy that kids do use is being used in a safe way,” Ciarlone said.

The report also emphasized the importance of checking for recalls.

The US PIRG discovered some toys that were recalled last year are still being resold online. While researchers did not find any manufacturers selling recalled toys, they were able to purchase two recalled toys secondhand from eBay.com.