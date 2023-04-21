EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — More than 2 million sledgehammers are being recalled because they can fall apart, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The CPSC said the head of the Stanley Black & Decker fiberglass sledgehammers can loosen or detach while in use, posing an impact injury risk.

The sledgehammers were sold at hardware stores, including Home Depot and ACE Hardware, nationwide under the DeWALT, Stanley and Craftsman brands.

The company has received 192 reports of the sledgehammer’s head detaching, including two where the person using it was hit in the face.

Anyone who purchased one of the recalled sledgehammers is urged to stop using it and to contact Stanley Black & Decker for a full refund.