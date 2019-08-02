Recalled ‘Little Bites’ cookies may contain plastic

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — If your kids are big fans of “Little Bites,” listen up.

Bimbo Bakeries is voluntarily recalling Entenmann’s Little Bites cookies because they may contain plastic pieces.

The soft-baked cookies are sold in mini chocolate chip variety packs. No other Entemann’s products are affected by this recall.

According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the plastic was not baked into the cookies, but could still result in a choking hazard.

The cookies were sold in at least 30 states, including Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut. Affected packages will have a “best buy” date of either Aug. 31 or Sept. 7 and UPC code: 7203002378.

The company issued the recall after receiving reports of visible, blue plastic pieces being found inside the packaged product.

The packages of cookies are being removed from store shelves. Anyone who purchased the product should not eat the cookies and return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.