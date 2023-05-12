EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — More than 200,000 hanging cabinets are being recalled because they can fall off the wall, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The recall involves American Woodmark’s “Continental Cabinets” and “Hampton Bay Kitchen Wall Cabinets,” which were sold in a variety of colors at hardware stores nationwide.

American Woodmark has received 111 reports of the cabinets either partially separating from or falling off the wall. No injuries have been reported.

Anyone who purchased one of the recalled wall cabinets is urged to stop using them and to contact American Woodmark for a free repair kit, which includes two brackets with aesthetic covers and screws.

Those who bought the wall cabinets can also fill out an online claim: