Recalled gun holsters could unlock safety, pose shooting risk

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Thousands of gun holsters are being recalled due to a potential injury hazard.

The Consumer Product Safety Comission (CSPSC) has issued a fast-track recall for Blackhawk T-series L2C gun holsters because its design allows it to change the position of the safety on the firearm without the wearer knowing.

Courtesy of CPSC

This could cause the gun to fire unexpectedly if the trigger is pulled, potentially injuring the wearer or bystanders. No injuries have been reported in connection to the recall.

The recalled holsters are designed to hold the Sig Sauer P320 or P250. They were sold at Bass Pro Shops, other sporting goods stores and online from June 2019 through August 2019.

Anyone who purchased the holster should immediately stop using it and contact Blackhawk for a full refund.