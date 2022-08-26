(WPRI) — White fudge animal cookies sold exclusively at Target are being recalled because they may contain metal fragments, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The Market Pantry-brand cookies are sold in 44-ounce plastic jugs that are shaped like a bear.

The manufacturer, D.F. Stauffer Biscuit Co., issued the recall after a metal wire was found in one of the cookies, according to the FDA.

The recalled cookies have a “best by” date of “21FEB2023” and a UPC code of “085239817698.”

The animal-shaped cookies were sold at Target stores nationwide and online at Target.com. No other Market Pantry cookies are impacted by this recall.

Anyone who purchased a jug of the recalled cookies is urged not to eat them and to instead return them to the place of purchase for a refund.