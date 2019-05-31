Recalled children’s sleepwear fails to meet flammability standards

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Children’s sleep sacks are being recalled because they violate a federal flammability standard, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) .

Approximately 10,600 Gildan Activewear Sleep Sacks, sold exclusively at American Apparel, because they fail to meet the flammability standard for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries.

The recall includes the American Apparel brand Baby Rib Collection children’s 100% cotton and 90% cotton and 10% polyester-blended knit sleep sacks. They were sold in size 6-12 months and in the following colors: Black, green, gray, light blue, navy, pink, red and white.

The sleep sacks were sold online from January 2018 through January 2019 for between $15-$20.

Parents should immediately take the sleep sacks away from children and contact American Apparel for a full refund or a replacement product of similar value. All known purchasers are being contacted by the company directly.

No injuries have been reported.

Anyone with questions should contact American Apparel toll-free at 833-222-7760 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or email service@americanapparel.com with “Product Recall” as the email subject line. Consumers can also visit the American Apparel website for more information.

Aegean Apparel is recalling approximately 500 robes and pajama pants because they violate the federal flammability standard.

According to the CPSC , the robes and pajamas fail to meet the flammability standard for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries.

The robe is a 100% polyester microfleece. It is hooded with long sleeves, and a is belt sewn into the back and two front pockets. The robe is light green with a gray and orange cat print with cat ears sewn onto the robe’s hood. The pajama pants are 100% polyester in white with a black and gray dog wearing a Santa hat print.

Both garments were sold in children’s sizes small through extra large. No injuries have been reported.

The robes and pajama pants were sold online from November 2016 through October 2018 for $30 for the pants and about $60 for the robe.

Parents should immediately take the robes or pajama pants away from children and contact Aegean Apparel for a full refund.