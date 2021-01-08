Recalled body massagers cause more than $15K in property damage

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Massimo Motor Sports is recalling thousands of body massagers after they caused more than $15,000 in property damage, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

Courtesy of CPSC

The CPSC reports that the lithium battery inside the Percussion Massage Guns, sold exclusively at Costco, can overheat, posing a fire and burn risk.

The recall involves model number EM003. The massage guns were sold in blue, silver, gold and black. The massage guns also came with six different massage heads.

Massimo Motor Sports has received three reports of the massage guns catching fire, which collectively resulted in more than $15,000 in property damage.

Those who purchased one of the recalled body massagers is urged to stop using it and to contact Massimo Motor Sports at (877) 881-6376 for a full refund.

Rust-Oleum is recalling more than 10,000 cans of “Professional Bright Galvanizing Compound Spray,” according to the CPSC.

Courtesy of CPSC

The CPSC reports that the bottom of the pressurized container can detach unexpectedly, posing an injury hazard.

The product is used to prevent rust or corrosion on metal surfaces, and was sold at Lowes and other hardware stores last year.

The can is silver and the label states “Rust-Oleum,” “Professional” and “Bright Galvanizing Compound.”

Rust-Oleum has received six reports of the container’s bottom detaching, one of which resulted in an injury.

Anyone who purchased the spray is urged not to use it and to contact Rust-Oleum for a refund by calling (800) 908-4050 or emailing recall@rustoleum.com.

John Deere is recalling more than 1,000 Frontier Rotary Tillers because they post an injury risk, according to the CPSC.

The CPSC reports that the “Power Take Off” on some of the tillers were put together without a “specified safety sign,” which explains the associated hazards and that an operator or bystander can become entangled if they make contact with the driveline.

The recall involves the following models: RT1142, RT1149, RT1157, RT1165, RT1173, RT1181, RT3042, RT3042R, RT3049, RT3049R, RT3062 or RT3062R. The model numbers can be found printed on the back of the tiller.

No injuries have been reported.

Anyone who purchased one of the recalled tillers is urged to stop using it and to contact John Deere via phone at 800-537-8233 to schedule a free inspection and repair.