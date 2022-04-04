PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Around 8,000 combination smoke and carbon monoxide alarms are being recalled because they may not work as intended.

Universal Security Instruments has received two reports of the devices failing to alert people to dangerous levels of carbon monoxide in the air, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). No incidents of carbon monoxide poisoning have been reported to date.

The recall includes two models of the 2-in-1 Photoelectric Smoke & Fire + Carbon Monoxide Alarms: Model MPC322S is battery-powered and has a manufacturing date code of 2017JUN09, while model MPC122S is a hardwired alarm with battery backup and a manufacturing date code of 2017JUN02. The model number and date code can be found on the back of the alarms.

The alarms were sold on Walmart’s website and through electrical distributors nationwide from June 2017 though December 2019, the CPSC said.

Anyone using the recalled alarms should contact Universal Security Instruments at 877-220-0046 during standard business hours or through this form on their website to receive a free replacement alarm. Consumers are urged to continue using the alarms until the replacements are installed.