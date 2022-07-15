PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Earlier this week, John Deere recalled two lawn tractor models due to crash and injury hazards.

Here are two other recalls to know about:

More than 12,000 Tony Hawk helmets are being recalled because they don’t comply with federal safety standards, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CSPC).

The CPSC said the helmets, made by Sakar International, can fail to protect the wearer’s head from being injured should there be a crash.

The helmets were sold in exclusively at Walmart stores nationwide and online for approximately $30.

There have been no reports of injuries connected with this recall.

Anyone who purchased one of the recalled helmets is urge to stop wearing it and to contact Sakar International for instructions on how to receive a refund in the form of a $40 Walmart gift card.

Enjoy Life Natural Brands is recalling a limited number of its baked snacks because they may contain hard plastic pieces, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The FDA said the recalled products include soft baked cookies, chewy bars, breakfast ovals and brownie bites.

The baked snacks were sold in retails stores and online nationwide. No other Enjoy Life products are affected by this recall.

The issue was discovered during a quality assurance test within the manufacturing facility, according to the FDA.

No injuries or illnesses have been reported in connection with this recall.

Anyone who purchased one or more of the recalled snacks is urged not to eat them and to contact Enjoy Life to receive a refund.