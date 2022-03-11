EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Earlier this week, nationwide recalls of baby formula and BMW vehicles were expanded.

Here are two other recalls to know about:

Olight Ecommerce Technology has recalled more than 215,000 flashlights because they can be turned on inadvertently and overheat while in a person’s pocket or holster, posing a burn risk, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The recall involves the M2R Pro and Warrior Mini Flashlights which came in a variety of colors. They were sold on Olightstore.com, Amazon.com and at small stores nationwide from November 2019 through November 2021, the CPSC said.

The manufacturer has received 127 reports of the flashlights turning on by accident, 22 of which caused burn injuries, including three second-degree burns.

Consumers should stop using the affected flashlights and contact Olight for a full refund in the form of store credit or a free replacement. The company can be reached at 888-889-6870 during weekday business hours or at cs@olightstore.com.

Damascus Bakery also voluntarily recalled a lot of Bantam Bagels Classic Mini Stuffed Bagels due to an allergy risk.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said the recall was issued due to “an incorrect item being placed in the carton with an undeclared egg allergen.”

The bagels were distributed to retailers nationwide and have a best-by date of May 27, 2023.

Consumers are urged to throw them away and contact Bantam Bakery at 866-451-6744 to receive a replacement coupon.