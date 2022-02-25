EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Earlier this week, Ford recalled heavy-duty pickup trucks citing the potential of drive shafts fracturing.

Here are two additional recalls to be aware of this week:

TJX is recalling near 7,900 menorahs because the resin and medium-density fiberboard can burn or catch fire while holding lit candles, posing a serious fire hazard.

The menorahs were sold at Marshalls, HomeGoods and Homesense stores, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). They came in a variety of shapes and were sold with a white hang stage with text that reads: “FESTIVE LIGHTS HANUKKAH MENORAH.”

TJX has received three reports of menorahs catching fire, but no injuries or property have been damaged.

The CPSC said those who purchased the menorahs should immediately stop using them and return them to the place of purchase for a refund.

Bebe au Lait is recalling about 8,600 wooden teethers because they pose a choking hazard for young children.

The CPSC said the string that connects the beads on the teethers can become untied, potentially releasing the beads.

The teethers were sold at Target and other retails stores nationwide, as well as online at Bebeaulait.com. They come in 12 different styles and are stamped with “Bebe au Lait.”

The company has received six reports of detached beads, including one report of a child placing a bead in their mouth, according to the CPSC.

Parents should immedaitely take the teethers away from their chidlren and contact Bebe au Lait for a refund. Forms for store credit can also be filled out on Bebe au Lait’s website.