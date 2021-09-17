Recall Roundup: Salad dressing, portable heaters, Chantix tablets

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Several more products were recalled this week, including salad dressing sold at Aldi stores in Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut.

The Simply Nature Organic Poppy Seed dressing distributed between Aug. 20 and Sept. 10 may be contaminated with a microbial growth due to a processing issue, making it unsafe for consumption, according to the FDA.

The recalled dressing came in 12 fl. oz. bottles with a ‘best by’ date of Feb. 15, 2023, and UPC #4099100023169.

The FDA says no illnesses associated with the product have been reported to date.

Consumers are instructed to stop using the affected dressing and return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. To learn more, contact Drew’s Organics LLC at (800)-228-2980 or info@drewsorganics.com.

Harbor Freight Tools is recalling roughly 19,000 Bauer Forced Air Propane Portable Heaters because of a fire hazard.

The fitting on the back of the heaters may not be tight enough, which could cause the device to leak propane gas, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). The manufacturer has received 13 reports of this happening, including one that caused a fire, but no injuries have been reported.

The affected heaters were sold at Harbor Freight locations nationwide and online from November 2020 through early March 2021. Item number 57176 is printed on the ratings label.

The CPSC says to stop using the heaters and inspect them using a “soapy water leak test.”





Harbor Freight is contacting anyone who bought the heaters and sending them information on how to inspect and tighten the device’s fittings. If the leak persists, the CPSC advises contacting Harbor Freight at (800) 444-3353 or productcompliance@harborfreight.com.

Lastly, Pfizer is recalling all lots of Chantix tablets because they were found to contain a nitrosamine (N-nitroso-varenicline) at or above the acceptable limit set by the FDA.

The FDA says that while everyone is exposed to some level of nitrosamines, which can be found in water and certain foods, these impurities could increase the risk of cancer in people exposed to them above safe levels over long periods of time.

The recall affects 0.5 mg and 1 mg tablets which were distributed across the country from May 2019 through mid-September 2021.

According to the FDA, there is no immediate risk to patients taking Chantix to help quit smoking, but those who are should consult their health care provider to determine whether alternate treatments are available.

Patients with Chantix tablets should contact Stericycle Inc. at 888-276-6166 for instructions on how to return them and obtain reimbursement.