EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Earlier this week, illegally imported at-home COVID-19 tests were recalled, along with certain lots of Batch brand ice cream.

Here are two other recalls to be aware of this week:

Harbor Freight Tools is recalling more than 478,000 roller seats because the connection between the seat and post can break, posing a fall hazard to the user.

The Pittsburgh Automotive Pneumatic Roller Seats were sold in stores and online from July 2014 through September 2021, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). The recalled seats have Product Registration Number CA-44417 and the following item numbers and product codes:

Item Number: UPC: 61896 792363618960 46319 193175340764 63456 792363634564

There have been nearly 100 reports of the seat weld breaking, the CPSC said, including 10 reports of minor injuries.

Consumers are told to stop using the affected seats and return them to the nearest Harbor Freight store for a free replacement or a gift card in the amount of a full refund. Anyone who can’t get to a store can request a prepaid return shipping label by contacting the company at 800-444-3353 or recall@harborfreight.com.







More than 17,000 pressure washers are also being recalled by Positec.

The CPSC says the sprayer hose on the WORX brand 13 Amp 1900 PSI Electric Pressure Washer can separate from the spray wand during use. There have been 61 reports of this happening, four of which resulted in minor injuries.

The recall involves model number WG606, while the serial number ranges from 20210200097286 to 20210200097881 and from 20210200078905 to 20210200096490.

The affected pressure washers were sold at hardware stores nationwide from April through November 2021, according to the CPSC.

Consumers are urged to stop using the recalled washers and contact Positec for instructions on how to return the spray wand for a free replacement. The company can be reached at 855-444-2833 or pressurewasherrecall@worx.com.