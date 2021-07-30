Recall Roundup: Portable generators, kids’ sandals, specialty cheddar cheese

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — More than 320,000 portable generators were recalled this week after the manufacturer received eight reports of injuries, including seven finger amputations.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), if the handle is unlocked, it can pinch users’ fingers against the frame when the generator is being moved.

Photos: US Consumer Product Safety Commission

The recall involves 6,500- and 8,000-watt generators sold nationwide from June 2013 through June 2021 under the following brand names: Generac, HomeLink, and DR.

See a full list of model and serial numbers affected »

Consumers are told to stop using the recalled generators and contact Generac at 844-242-3493 for a free repair kit.

Birkenstock USA issued a recall of more than 15,000 Mogami Kids’ sandals in sizes 24–28 because a plastic rivet can detach from the ankle strap, posing a choking hazard to young children.

The footwear was sold at retailers nationwide and online from March 2021 through May 2021.

The CPSC says consumers should take the recalled sandals away from children and return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Ireland-based Cahill’s Farm Cheese is recalling certain batches of its specialty cheddar cheese because they may be contaminated with listeria, according to the FDA.

The 33 batches involved in the recall are numbered consecutively from 21109 to 21141.

See a full list of recalled cheese products »

Listeria is a type of bacteria that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people, and those with weakened immune systems, but the FDA says no illnesses associated with this product have been reported to date.

Consumers are urged to return the recalled cheese to the place of purchase for a full refund.

For more information, contact Cahill’s at 353-69-62365 or productrecall@cahillscheese.ie.

More Recent Recalls

Oculus headset foam interfaces recalled because they may irritate your skin »

Dog food products recalled due to potentially high levels of mold byproduct »

Certain McCormick seasonings recalled due to salmonella risk »