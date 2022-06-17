EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) warned parents earlier this week to not let their children fall asleep in the Fisher-Price rockers after 13 infant deaths were reported between 2009 and 2021.

Here are two other recalls to be aware of this week:

Aurohealth is recalling hundreds of thousands of bottles of over-the-counter pain relief medication because the packaging isn’t child-resistant, according to the CPSC.

The Acetaminophen 500mg 150-count bottles were sold exclusively at Walgreens stores nationwide. The bottle has a red and white label that states the medication is a pain reliever, fever reducer and is extra strength.

No injuries have been reported in connection with this recall. Anyone who purchased the medication should keep the bottle out of reach of children and contact Aurohealth for a full refund.

Courtesy: CPSC

Courtesy: CPSC

TJX is recalling thousands of nest swing egg chairs because they pose a fall hazard, according to the CPSC.

The CPSC said the egg chairs, sold exclusively at Marshalls, T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods and Homesense stores nationwide, can tip over or collapse while in use.

The company has received 27 reports of the egg chairs collapsing or tipping over, 19 of which involved injuries including cuts, scrapes and soreness. One person, according to the CPSC, reported broken ribs and a collapsed lung.

The egg chairs were sold in a variety of colors under the Tommy Bahama and Martha Stewart brands. They all have a metal circle base that attaches to a metal pole, from which the oval-shaped wicker chairs hang by a hook and chain.

Anyone who purchased one of the recalled chairs should stop using it and return it to the place of purchase for a full refund or store gift card. Customers are also urged to contact TJX directly for instructions on how to dismantle and dispose of the egg chairs.