EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Earlier this week, Fresh pet dog food was recalled because it may be contaminated with salmonella.

Here are two other recalls to be aware of this week:

Courtesy: CPSC

More than 17,000 overhead garage storage racks are being recalled because it can fall off of its mount, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

Locktek is recalling its “Fleximounts Overhead Storage Racks” because the U-shaped buckles on the supporting cables can fail, posing an injury hazard to anyone who’s standing underneath it when it falls.

The company has received 18 reports of the buckles failing, though no one has been injured.

The recall is specifically for overhead racks with the model number GL44B printed on the box and product label.

Anyone who purchased one of the recalled overhead racks is urged to remove all of the stored items from them and contact Locktek for a free repair kit.

The repair kit includes an instructional video and written instructions on how to add additional support to the rack.

Nearly 400,000 umbrellas sold exclusively at Costco stores are being recalled because they pose a fire and burn risk, according to the CPSC.

Courtesy: CPSC

SunVilla Corporation is recalling its Solar LED Market Umbrellas because the lithium-ion batteries inside them can overheat.

The company has received six reports of the batteries overheating, three of which involved the solar panels catching fire. There was also one report of a smoke inhalation injury.

The umbrellas were sold in a variety of colors and have LED lights on the arms. They also have a solar panel battery puck located on top, which has a black cover marked with “YEEZE” or “YEEZE 1.”

Anyone who purchased one of the recalled umbrellas is urged to remove the battery and store it out of the sun and away from any combustible materials.

The recalled umbrellas can return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.