Recall Roundup: Odor-Eaters products, mattresses, furnace drain pans

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Earlier this week, Toyota recalled tens of thousands of Camry sedans because they can suddenly lose the brake system’s power assist.

Since then, several other products have been recalled for various safety issues:

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Odor-Eaters has issued a nationwide recall of two of its aerosol products because they may be contaminated with benzene, which is a carcinogen.

The recall covers 41 specific lots of Odor-Eaters Spray Powder and Odor-Eaters Stink Stoppers Spray.

There have been no reports of adverse reactions associated with the affected products, according to the FDA.

Consumers are told to dispose of the products immediately and visit odoreatersrecall2021.com to request a refund.

Nearly 300,000 evaporator coil drain pans installed with condensing gas furnaces have also been recalled due to a fire hazard, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The CPSC says the molded plastic pan, when installed with a residential furnace in an up-flow configuration, can overheat, melt and deform. There have been 23 reports of house fires breaking out as a result, which caused significant fire and smoke damage.

The recalled drain pans were sold at dealers nationwide from January 2019 through November 2021. The CPSC says consumers may have purchased the pan on its own as a replacement or as part of a bundle with a furnace.

Goodman Manufacturing Company has a step-by-step guide on its website to help people verify whether they have one of the recalled items installed.

To rectify the problem, contact Goodman Manufacturing Company at 888-520-0579 or through its website to register for a free repair by a qualified technician.

Lastly, the CPSC announced that Amazon is recalling more than 15,000 AmazonBasics Memory Foam Mattresses because they fail to meet federal flammability standards.

The recall involves 10″ and 12″ mattresses which were sold online from April 2020 through March 2021 in the following sizes: twin, full, queen, king, and California king.

Amazon will be reaching out to known purchasers to arrange for direct shipment of a cover that can be placed over the mattress to bring it into compliance, according to the CPSC.

For more information, contact Amazon at 877-444-3765 or through its website.