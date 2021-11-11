Recall Roundup: Nail guns, outdoor playsets, chicken patties

EAST PROVIDENCE R.I. (WPRI) — Several products were recalled this week after it was discovered they may be harmful.

Hart Consumer Products is recalling more than 15,000 of its 18-Gauge 2” Brad Nailers because the contact sensor can malfunction and involuntarily discharge a nail, posing a risk of injury to the user and anyone nearby, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recall includes model numbers HPNR01, HPNR01B, HPNR01B-SK, or HPNR01BNCA.

The affected nail guns were sold exclusively at Walmart from April through September 2021.

The CPSC says no injuries associated with this product have been reported to date.

Consumers should stop using the recalled nailers and return them to any Walmart store for a full refund.

For more information, contact Hart Consumer Products at 800-776-5191 or visit the company’s website.

More than 5,000 outdoor playsets made by Backyard Play Systems were also recalled because there’s a gap in the roof where children can get trapped, according to the CPSC.

The recall includes the Turbo Racer and Cloud Racer playsets, which were sold on Costco’s website under the Yardline Play Systems brand name from March 2019 through May 2021, as well as the Captain’s Fort and Fort Highlander playsets which were sold on the Lowe’s website from December 2020 through May 2021.

No injuries have been reported to date.

Consumers are told to stop using the playsets and contact Backyard Play Systems for a free repair kit. For anyone unable to make the repairs themselves, the CPSC says the company will send a representative at no charge.

Backyard Play Systems can be reached toll-free at 866-890-2211 or customerservice@backyard-play.com.

Lastly, almost 100,000 pounds of raw ground chicken patty products were recalled because they may be contaminated with extraneous materials like pieces of bone.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), the affected products were produced between Aug. 16 and Sept. 29 of this year and shipped to retailers nationwide.

1-lb. packages containing four pieces of “Trader Joe’s Chili Lime Chicken Burgers” with lot codes 2281, 2291, 2311, 2351, 2361, 2371, 2441, 2511, 2521, 2531, 2561, 2591, 2601, 2671, or 2721 on the label

9-lb. bulk-pack boxes containing 72 pieces of “Spinach Feta Chicken Sliders” with lot codes 2361 or 2631 on the label

The FSIS said there have been no reported illnesses or injuries associated with the recalled chicken patties, but consumers are urged not to consume them. Instead, they should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

For more information, contact Innovative Solutions President Frank Sorba at (206) 365-7200 or frank@innovativesolutionsinc.us.