EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Laundress is recalling millions of bottles of its laundry and household cleaning products due to a risk of exposure to bacteria.

The company said the products may be contaminated with different types of bacteria that could cause a serious infection in people with weakened immune systems or underlying health conditions, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. There have been 11 reports of bacterial infections associated with the products to date.

The CPSC said the products were sold nationwide at major retailers and online. About 8 million were sold between January 2021 and September 2022.

Consumers should immediately stop using the products and contact the company at 800-681-1915 for a full refund, or fill out a reimbursement request on its website.

3M is recalling half a million of its Scotch TL1302 Thermal Laminators due to a fire hazard.

The company has received nine reports of the laminator catching on fire after overheating. Three of the reports included property damage, but no injuries have been reported.

About 516,000 were sold in stores nationwide including Walmart, Staples, and Costco, and online at Amazon from 2014 to 2022.

Consumers should immediately unplug and stop using the laminators and contact 3M at 800-772-4337 for a full refund, or fill out the form on its website.