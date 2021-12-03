Recall Roundup: Kids’ flashlights, wireless earphones, Italian bread

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — At the start of the week, certain Secret and Old Spice deodorants were recalled because they may contain benzene, which is a carcinogen.

Here are some other recalls that consumers need to know about:

A local bakery is recalling nearly 700 packages of bread due to an allergen risk.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Calise & Sons Bakery mistakenly packaged its Italian Scala Bread, which contains sesame seeds, in bags labeled Golden Flax Seed Scala Bread, posing a hazard to people with a sesame seed allergy.

The FDA says the company has accounted for all but roughly 100 affected bags, which were shipped to markets in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut and New Hampshire. They have a sell-by date of 12-06 and Julian date of 327.





Those in possession of the recalled loaves are asked to throw them away. The FDA says retailers will receive credit for any discarded packages at the time of their next delivery.

Approximately 82,500 children’s projector flashlights are being recalled by Halo because a child could gain access to and potentially swallow the button cell batteries, posing ingestion and choking hazards, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

Photo: Consumer Product Safety Commission

There have been two reports of kids disassembling the recalled flashlights, the CPSC says, including one in which a child had to have surgery to remove a battery that was swallowed.

The flashlights came in five styles: Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, Avengers, and ESPN. They have a projector on one end and a keychain on the other, with four LR41 button cell batteries inside.

The CPSC says the flashlights were given out as part of a promotional care package to hospitals and other health care facilities between February and June of this year. The packages also included a silicone wristband, a tote bag, an ink pen, playing cards, wall decals, a set of postcards, and a journal.

Anyone who has one of the recalled flashlights should contact Halo at (855) 425-6266 or halo.safety@halo.com to receive a prepaid shipping label to return it. Once the flashlight is received, consumers will be sent a $5 gift card that can be used at any national retailer, according to the CPSC.

Photo: Consumer Product Safety Commission

Lastly, more than 300,000 DEWALT Jobsite Pro Wireless Earphones have been recalled because they can overheat while charging or in use, posing burn and fire hazards.

The CPSC says the manufacturer has received 61 reports of that happening, including five reports of fires and four reports of minor burns.





The following manufacture codes (found on the side of the band) are affected:

D4 1910

D4 1912

D4 2003

D4 2004

D4 2006

D4 2009

D4 2011

D4 2012

D4 2101

D4 2103

D4 2104

To receive a free replacement, contact E-filliate at 888-979-4439 or DW2091@efilliate.com.