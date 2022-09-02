PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Earlier this week, Ford recalled more than 277,000 pickup trucks and cars because the rear view camera lens can get cloudy and reduce visibility for the driver.

Here are two other recalls to know about:

Thousands of baby strollers are being recalled due to an injury risk, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The RIDGE Jogging Stroller’s rear disc brakes have openings that can injure a child that is not in the stroller while it’s in use.

The CPSC said the recall was initiated after UPPAbaby received one report of a child whose fingertip had to be amputated after it got stuck in the rear disc brakes.

The recall involves all UPPAbaby all-terrain RIDGE jogging strollers, which have an extendable canopy with a mesh window and zipper pocket, disc hand brake system and an adjustable handlebar with a wrist strap.

The recalled strollers have a black frame and with either a white (BRYCE), charcoal (JAKE) or slate blue (REGGIE) fabric color scheme.

The strollers all have the model number “1401-RDG-US” and serial numbers that begin with “1401RDGUS.”

The CPSC said the strollers were sold nationwide at numerous retail stores and online, including at Nordstrom, Pottery Barn Kids and on Amazon.com.

Parents are urged to stop using the recalled strollers and to contact UPPAbaby to receive a free replacement brake disc for both rear wheels.

Courtesy: CPSC

Courtesy: CPSC

Courtesy: CPSC

Snow Joe is recalling more than 26,000 cordless lawn mowers because they pose an injury risk, according to the CPSC.

The CPSC said the Sun Joe cordless lawn mower’s blade can detach unexpectedly and could potentially injure the user.

Snow Joe has received 31 reports of the blade and bolts that hold it in place detaching, though no one has been injured.

The recalled 48-volt lawn mowers are light green and have a black Snow Joe logo on them.

Anyone who purchased a Sun Joe lawn mower is urged to stop using it and to instead contact Snow Joe for instructions on how to inspect and secure the blade.