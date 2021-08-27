Recall Roundup: Hoverboard batteries, dog food, kids’ eating utensils

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Earlier this week, Willow Tree Poultry Farm recalled more than 52,000 pounds of chicken salads and dips due to possible plastic contamination.

Here’s a look at some of the other recalls this week:

More than 237,000 battery packs sold with self-balancing scooters/hoverboards were recalled by Razor USA due to a fire hazard.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) says the lithium-ion GLW battery packs can overheat, posing a risk of the products smoking, catching fire or exploding.

The recall involves the battery packs installed in Hovertrax 2.0 devices manufactured between September 2016 and August 2017 and came in various colors.

Consumers are advised to stop using the recalled hoverboards and contact Razor at 866-467-2967 for instructions on how to receive a free replacement battery pack.

Top Quality Dog Food is recalling one lot of its “Beef HVM” one-pound packages because they may be contaminated with salmonella and listeria, according to the FDA.

The products have lot number 071521 and were distributed to several states including Massachusetts and Connecticut from July 27 through August 2 of this year.

There have been no report of illnesses associated with this product to date.

The FDA recommends throwing away any unused product or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers can contact Top Quality Dog Food at 240-802-6601 or customerservice@topqualitydogfood.com.

A choking hazard prompted the recall of 17,750 “Cutie Spoovel” children’s eating utensils by Ryan and Rose.

The CPSC says the company has received three reports of small pieces breaking off of the spoon’s plastic handle when a child bit down on it, however, no injuries have been reported to date.

The utensils came in a set of two and were sold online from April through July 2021.

Consumers should dispose of the recalled products and contact Ryan and Rose at (800) 317-8764 or email Recall@RyanAndRose.co for a refund or product credit.





Lastly, Jimbo’s recalled its Bloody Mary Mix because it contains soy, wheat and sulfates, which are allergens not listed among the ingredients, the FDA said.

Anyone who has an allergy or severe sensitivity to those ingredients can suffer an allergic reaction if they consume the product.

The recalled mixes were distributed to local stores around New England and sold wholesale from August 2019 through August 2021.

Consumers can return the products for a full refund or contact the manufacturer at (207)-848-4900 or email jim@newenglandcupboard.com.