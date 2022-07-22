PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Family Dollar is recalling hundreds of products after it was discovered they were being stored outside, despite having temperature requirements, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The products primarily consist of medicines, personal hygiene products and cleaning products. They were shipped to stores nationwide between May 1 and June 10.

The FDA said Delaware, Alaska and Hawaii are not affected by this recall since none of the Delaware locations received the recalled products and there aren’t any Family Dollar locations in Alaska or Hawaii.

Family Dollar has notified impacted stores and are asking employees to check their stock immediately and pull any affected products from their shelves.

Anyone who purchased one or more of the recalled products may return them to the place of purchase for a full refund without a receipt.

Thousands of hammock stands are being recalled because the base can break, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

Courtesy: CPSC

The CPSC said the weld attaching on the base of the stand can break, posing a falling and injury risk to anyone who lays in a hammock held up by the stand.

The recall involves The Hammock Source’s “Key West Knock Down Hammock Stands,” which were sold exclusively at Lowe’s stores nationwide.

The stands were sold separately from the company’s hammocks, which aren’t impacted by the recall.

The Hammock Source has received nine reports of the stands breaking at the base, including two reports of scrapes and bruises.

Anyone who purchased the recalled hammock stand is urged to stop using it and to contact Key West for a full refund.

Courtesy: CPSC

Gluten-free cookie dough being recalled because it may actually contain gluten, according to the FDA.

Sweet Loren’s Sugar Cookie Dough was made with oat flour, according to the FDA, which was determined to have traces of gluten in it despite being declared gluten free.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall impacts 27 states, including Massachusetts, New York and New Jersey.

The recalled 12-ounce packages of cookie dough have a Best-By date of 12/1/2022.

No other Sweet Loren’s cookie dough products are impacted by this recall.

Anyone who purchased the recalled cookie dough should return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.